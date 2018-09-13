TVLine Items: 13 Reasons Star Is Nimue, Stormy Daniels on SMILF and More

13 Reasons Why vet Katherine Langford has found another tragic role at Netflix: The actress will star in Cursed, the streamer’s re-imagining of the Authurian legend of the Lady of the Lake.

Langford will play Nimue, a teenager with “a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake,” per Netflix. The coming-of-age series — which hails from creators Frank Miller (Sin City) and Tom Wheeler (The Cape) — explores the themes of “the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.”

As TVLine previously reported, Langford is not expected to return for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Stormy Daniels will guest-star in a Season 2 episode of SMILF as a “wise street vendor,” TVLine has confirmed. Showtime has not yet announced a return date for the series. In other SMILF news, Oscar-nominated actress Melanie Griffith (Working Girl, Hawaii Five-0) will play the free-spirited mother of Samara Weaving’s character Nelson, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Kevin Hart is set to serve as Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show co-host on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

* The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is launching The Young Sheldon STEM Initiative, which will award more than $600,000 in two-year grants to 19 schools in Southern California, where the CBS comedy is produced, and East Texas, where the show is set.

* Saturday Night Live has named Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kent Sublette as its returning co-headwriters for Season 44, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Vincent D’Onofrio (Marvel’s Daredevil) will star opposite Forest Whitaker in Epix’s upcoming drama Godfather of Harlem, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at 7 pm ET (and tape-delayed PT) on The CW.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?