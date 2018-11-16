Ratings: Grey's Draws Best Audience of Season; Will & Grace, SVU Eye Lows

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy entered the winter break with 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, up 11 percent and a tenth week-to-week to mark its largest audience of Season 15 and a best-since-premiere demo number. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.”

Leading out of that, Station 19 (5.9 mil/1.2) was up 16 percent and two tenths, pulling its best numbers since its Oct. 11 crossover with Grey’s. HTGAWM (3.2 mil/0.8; reader grade “B+”) was up 7 percent and one tenth with its fall finale.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.44 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo, Legacies (1.07 mil/0.3) was flat.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (11.7 mil/3.4) was on par with last week’s fast nats.

CBS | Big Bang (12.4 mil/2.3) and Young Sheldon (10.8 mil/1.8) were steady, while Mom (7.9 mil/1.3), Murphy Brown (5.9 mil/0.9) and SWAT (5.1 mil/0.8) all ticked up.

NBC | Superstore (3.3 mil/0.9), The Good Place (2.7 mil/0.8) and I Feel Bad (1.9 mil/0.5) were all steady in the demo. Will & Grace (2.9 mil/0.7) slipped to revival lows in both measures, while SVU (4 mil/0.8) matched and hit series lows.

