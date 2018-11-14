CMA Awards: The Best (Garth and Trisha!) and Worst (Smokey and the Bandit?!) Moments — See Photos

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley may not host the CMA Awards forever and ever amen, but they certainly were back Wednesday for their 11th consecutive year of hosting one of country music’s biggest nights.

The pair emceed the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, broadcast live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and brought their usual snarky spark to an evening of strong performances, sparkly rhinestones and sharp Stetsons.

However, the fun didn’t get underway until after a top-of-show memorial for the 12 people killed in a shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., earlier in November. Flanked by an audience holding up tiny lights, Garth Brooks led a moment of silence for the victims, whose names appeared on screen.

The three-hour event included performances by Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Satples, Pistol Annies and Brooks — among many others.

