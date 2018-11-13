Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Nabs Lead Role in Live-Action Mandalorian Series

The Force is strong with Pedro Pascal. The Narcos actor has been tapped to lead The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney’s streaming service.

Though Pascal’s casting has not been formally announced, our sister site Variety reports that he has been offered the role and is in negotiations to star in the project.

As previously revealed by executive producer Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian — the title of which references a legendary tribe of warriors in Star Wars canon — will follow a “lone gunfighter” (played by Pascal) who becomes part of the Star Wars universe “after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett.”

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” Favreau’s description reads. “We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy from the authority of the New Republic.”

Though the actor most recently starred in Netflix’s Narcos, where he played DEA agent Javier Peña, Pascal is also known for his work on Game of Thrones, The Mentalist and Graceland, among other series.

And this isn’t the only Star Wars offshoot coming to Disney’s streaming service: Lucasfilm is also developing a Rogue One prequel series that will center on Cassian Andor, Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film. There is currently no timetable for either series’ release, but Disney+ is expected to launch sometime in 2019.

