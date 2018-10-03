Star Wars TV Series: Jon Favreau Reveals Title, Boba Fett Connection

If you weren’t already excited about the upcoming Star Wars TV series, now executive producer Jon Favreau is teasing a tie-in to one of the franchise’s all-time coolest characters.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Favreau revealed that the live-action series, currently in the works for Disney’s streaming service, will be titled The Mandalorian — a reference to a legendary tribe of warriors in Star Wars canon. Bounty hunter Boba Fett, a cult favorite from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, wore Mandalorian armor in honor of the tribe. “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” the synopsis (written in the style of a Star Wars opening crawl) states.

Favreau also reveals that The Mandalorian will be set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” which would place it somewhere between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. In it, “we follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian doesn’t have a premiere date set yet; in fact, Disney’s still-unnamed streaming service doesn’t even have a launch date yet, but the service is currently expected to debut sometime in 2019.