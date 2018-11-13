Drunk History, Corporate Get January Return Dates at Comedy Central

Halloween may have come and gone, but that won’t stop Drunk History from recreating a classic horror story in its Season 6 premiere.

The series will be back on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 10/9c, and the first episode will feature an Are You Afraid of the Dark?-esque parody of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) will star as the famed author, alongside Seth Rogen (as Dr. Frankenstein), Will Ferrell (as Frankenstein’s monster), Elijah Wood (as Mary’s husband, Percy) and 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer (playing the poet Lord Byron).

Drunk History‘s premiere will be followed by the return of workplace satire Corporate, which kicks off its sophomore run at 10:30 pm. Season 2 of the show — which centers on two junior executives-in-training working under a tyrannical CEO at a corporate hellhole — will feature such guest stars as Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) and Andy Richter (Conan).

As previously reported, Broad City‘s fifth and final season will begin on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 10 pm, followed by the series premiere of freshman comedy The Other Two.

