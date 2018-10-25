Broad City's Final Season Gets January Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

Here’s some news that will make you say, “Yas, queen!”: Broad City‘s Abbi and Ilana will be back in the new year.

The acclaimed Comedy Central series will kick off its fifth and final season on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 10/9c, TVLine has learned.

Broad City‘s premiere will be followed by the debut of The Other Two, a comedy series created by former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The project stars Drew Tarver (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) as an aspiring actor who wonders why he can’t get auditions for bigger, better roles. Heléne York (Masters of Sex), Molly Shannon (SNL) and Ken Marino (Party Down) co-star in the series, which is executive-produced by SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

Though Broad City may be coming to an end, stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer will continue their relationship with Comedy Central. The two have signed a comprehensive first-look development deal with the network, and they have multiple new series in development. (Jacobson also voices the protagonist of Netflix’s adult animated series Disenchantment, which was recently renewed for Season 2.)

Along with Thursday’s premiere announcement, Comedy Central released a teaser trailer for Broad City‘s final season. Press PLAY above to watch the promo, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching Season 5?