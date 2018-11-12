Tim Tebow to Host LeBron-Produced Obstacle Course Series at CBS

Tim Tebow is adding another job to his already-crowded résumé: The football pro-turned-baseball player will host Million Dollar Mile, CBS’ competition series from executive producer LeBron James.

As previously reported, Million Dollar Mile will feature contestants who have a chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the titular obstacle course, described as “the most challenging course ever designed.” The catch: A group of elite athletes will appear along the way to stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs.

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me,” Tebow said in a statement. “Million Dollar Mile is a show that does just that — it motivates, thrills and is aspirational, and I’m excited to be hosting this show.”

Additionally, Los Angeles Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt “Money” Smith and ESPN host Maria Taylor (pictured above) will serve as commentators on the show.

Formerly a player for the NFL’s Denver Broncos and New York Jets, Tebow has since pivoted to baseball: In 2018, he played for the New York Mets’ Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He also contributes to ESPN’s programming as a college football analyst.

Million Dollar Mile is currently in production in Los Angeles. Is your interest piqued by the show’s hosting choice?