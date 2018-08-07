LeBron James to Exec-Produce CBS Competition Series Million Dollar Mile

Here’s one show that probably won’t make President Trump’s DVR: CBS has ordered 10 episodes of the competition series Million Dollar Mile, which counts NBA player LeBron James among its executive producers.

According to the official logline, Million Dollar Mile is a “high-stakes competition series that challenges everyday athletes’ physical and mental toughness like never before with an opportunity to change their lives forever.”

In each episode, the streets of a major city will be shut down to make way for the Million Dollar Mile course. Contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run “the most challenging course ever designed” — but a group of elite athletes will be trying to stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs.

James and his business partner Maverick Carter — who have previously worked on the Starz sitcom Survivor’s Remorse, among other projects — will serve as executive producers alongside longtime Big Brother EPs Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.

“LeBron represents the epitome of strength, vision and determination — all skills one will need to complete this one-of-a-kind course where every runner has a chance to win $1,000,000,” said Sharon Vuong, senior vice president of alternative programming at CBS Entertainment. “Couple that with Allison and Rich’s unrivaled skill for storytelling and game, and we feel like we have a championship-caliber team.”

The basketball pro is currently making headlines after Trump targeted him on Twitter Aug. 3, following an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon in which James said the president is dividing the country.

“LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted after James’ interview aired. “He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Lemon came to James’ defense the following day with a tweet that read, “Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest”