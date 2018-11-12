Ratings: God Eyes Sunday Win; ABC Gets Michelle Obama Boost

Pending adjustment due to a slightly late start, CBS’ God Friended Me this Sunday delivered 8.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, up 12 and 38 percent from last week to lead the night in both measures (among entertainment programs). Leading out of that, NCIS: LA (6.9 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (5.6 mil/0.6) both ticked up.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.16 mil/0.3; read recap) dipped to hit and match series lows; Charmed (950K/0.3) was steady.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (17.9 mil/5.8) is down about 15 percent from last week’s fast nats.

ABC | DWTS: Juniors (4 mil/0.6) dipped to season lows. Robin Roberts’ 20/20 sit-down with former FLOTUS Michelle Obama (5.5 mil/0.7) gave the time slot its best audience of the fall and fueled the network’s most watched Sunday of the season. A special on country music stars followed with 3.5 mil/0.4.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.4 mil/1.0) and Bob’s Burgers (2.2 mil/1.0) were down sharply, while Family Guy (2.2 mil/1.0) and Rel (1.2 mil/0.5) each ticked down, with the latter hitting new lows.

