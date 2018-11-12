Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Conjures a Christmas Special — Watch Teaser

Netflix is adding a little dark magic to the holiday season with the help of a Christmas-centric Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episode.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa broke the news in a tweet on Monday, revealing that Sabrina‘s holiday installment will drop on Friday, Dec. 14.

Read on for the official synopsis of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale:

The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — when families gather together around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols, tell ghost stories and huddle against the supernatural creatures that come out to cause mischief. Since the Winter Solstice is when the veil between this world and the next is at its thinnest, it’s the perfect time to conduct a séance — which Sabrina convenes, to try and contact her mother. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know what might come down the chimney.

A few scenes from A Midwinter’s Tale can be glimpsed in Netflix’s Christmas-themed sizzle reel, embedded above. (“We’re going to hunker down and watch our favorite Christmas movies,” Aunt Hilda tells Sabrina in the teaser, which has us wondering which holiday flicks the Spellman family enjoys.)

Sabrina‘s first season landed on Netflix on Oct. 26, with 75 percent of TVLine readers giving Season 1 an “A” grade. (Read our finale recap here.)

Will you be watching Sabrina‘s Christmas special next month? Tell us in the comments below.