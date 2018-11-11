People's Choice Awards: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More 2018 Winners

The inaugural E! People’s Choice Awards were held Sunday, honoring the shows and stars that kept us, the titular people, glued to our TVs (and phones and tablets and God knows what else) in 2018. Heading into the big night, Freeform’s canceled-too-soon drama Shadowhunters and ABC’s never-going-to-be-canceled drama Grey’s Anatomy led the pack with five nominations each, followed by 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale and Queer Eye, each of which received four nods.

Scroll down to see a full list of this year’s TV nominees. The list will be updated throughout Sunday’s broadcast, with all 16 winners being marked in bold.

The Show of 2018

13 Reasons Why

The Big Bang Theory

Grey’s Anatomy

Shadowhunters — WINNER

This Is Us

The Drama Show of 2018

13 Reasons Why

Grey’s Anatomy

The Handmaid’s Tale

Riverdale — WINNER

This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

The Good Place

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

The Revival Show of 2018

American Idol

Dynasty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

The Reality Show of 2018

Chrisley Knows Best

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER

Queer Eye

Vanderpump Rules

The Competition Show of 2018

America’s Got Talent

Big Brother

Ellen’s Game of Games

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2018

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters — WINNER

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2018

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters — WINNER

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama TV Star of 2018

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

The Daytime Talk Show of 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk

Steve

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing with the Stars

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

The Reality TV Star of 2018

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

The Bingeworthy Show of 2018

13 Reasons Why

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters

Shameless

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

The Expanse

The Originals

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp — WINNER

Your thoughts on this year’s winners? Any snubs you feel particularly strongly about? Whatever you’re feeling, drop it in a comment below.