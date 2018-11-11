People's Choice Awards: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More 2018 Winners

The inaugural E! People’s Choice Awards were held Sunday, honoring the shows and stars that kept us, the titular people, glued to our TVs (and phones and tablets and God knows what else) in 2018. Heading into the big night, Freeform’s canceled-too-soon drama Shadowhunters and ABC’s never-going-to-be-canceled drama Grey’s Anatomy led the pack with five nominations each, followed by 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale and Queer Eye, each of which received four nods.
Scroll down to see a full list of this year’s TV nominees. The list will be updated throughout Sunday’s broadcast, with all 16 winners being marked in bold.
The Show of 2018
13 Reasons Why
The Big Bang Theory
Grey’s Anatomy
Shadowhunters — WINNER
This Is Us
The Drama Show of 2018
13 Reasons Why
Grey’s Anatomy
The Handmaid’s Tale
Riverdale — WINNER
This Is Us
The Comedy Show of 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
The Good Place
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
The Revival Show of 2018
American Idol
Dynasty
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
The Reality Show of 2018
Chrisley Knows Best
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER
Queer Eye
Vanderpump Rules
The Competition Show of 2018
America’s Got Talent
Big Brother
Ellen’s Game of Games
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2018
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters — WINNER
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
The Female TV Star of 2018
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters — WINNER
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
The Drama TV Star of 2018
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
The Comedy TV Star of 2018
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
The Daytime Talk Show of 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk
Steve
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The Competition Contestant of 2018
Nikki Bella, Dancing with the Stars
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
The Reality TV Star of 2018
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
The Bingeworthy Show of 2018
13 Reasons Why
Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters
Shameless
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
The Expanse
The Originals
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp — WINNER
