SNL 'Precap': 5 Sketches That Oughta Be Included in Liev Schreiber's Episode

Just shy of three years since Liev Schreiber made his first Saturday Night Live appearance, the Ray Donovan star returns to 30 Rock this weekend to host for the first time. And, needless to say, we’ve got some ideas about the sketches that we expect/hope to see in the episode. Also needless to say, all five of those ideas are included in our possibly-prescient precap…

Farewell to the Possum: On Wednesday, TVLine flashed back to some of Kate McKinnon’s best bits as now-former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if SNL followed suit, splicing together a montage of her greatest hits. But perhaps even funnier would be if the show welcomed back some other former Trump-administration officials to give McKinnon’s Sessions a proper send-off.

Paging Abraham Zapruder: Now that the showdown between CNN correspondent Jim Acosta and President Trump involves a video-replay controversy, it’s all but screaming for an SNL parody. So perhaps Schreiber could don a referee’s uniform to watch and rewatch the scene unfold from multiple angles in order to decide whether the journalist did or didn’t touch a White House intern’s arm while posing a question.

Close Encounters of the Funniest Kind: We really miss seeing McKinnon recount her alien abductions alongside SNL hosts such as Ryan Gosling, who couldn’t manage to keep a straight face during the sketch. And just the idea of watching from the edge of our seats to find out if the seemingly-unflappable Schreiber will be able to keep from cracking up while McKinnon’s going off seems pr-E-T-ty enticing.

A Blue Wave With an Asterisk: SNL’s commercial last week depicting the pre-Election Day anxiety of Democrats was spot-on. So we fully expect the show to cover the aftermath of the midterms in a big way — especially on Weekend Update, which will likely get a visit from a newly-elected member of Congress or perhaps even an almost-winner like Beto O’Rourke.

RGB Fell, But RGB Got Up Again!: News of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fall in her office on Wednesday night sent her legions of fans looking for defibrillators. Thankfully, the 85-year-old is recovering nicely. So maybe we’ll get to see McKinnon reprise her hilarious impression of the Notorious RBG during Weekend Update.

Tune in Saturday (11:30/10:30c, NBC) to see how many our our predictions were on point. And, in the meantime, hit the comments with the skits you’re surest we’ll see.