Jeff Sessions Out! Kate McKinnon's Best SNL Moments as the AG Revisited

Following Wednesday’s announcement that Jeff Sessions has resigned, we here at TVLine are mourning an even greater presumed loss: Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of the attorney general on Saturday Night Live.

McKinnon made her debut as Sessions during Melissa McCarthy’s second turn as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 42. She has since portrayed the AG a total of 15 times, including two appearances on Weekend Update.

So, as we bid a (fond?) farewell to Sessions, let us relive McKinnon’s greatest moments one last time:

Back in February 2017, McCarthy’s Spicer introduced Sessions during a White House press conference. During a brief appearance at the podium, Sessions told the press that there are two kinds of problems: “regular and black.”

Then in March, Sessions filled in for Forrest Gump in a parody of the beloved Tom Hanks movie. After a quick meeting with Beck Bennett’s Vladimir Putin, Sessions exchanged pleasantries with host Octavia Spencer, who reprised her role as The Help‘s Minny Jackson:

Last November, Sessions took a shower with Trump, VP Mike Pence and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, who was under house arrest following an indictment handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller:

Sessions’ next appearance came the following weekend, when the pint-sized AG popped out of a cabinet and declared accused pedophile Roy Moore of being “too Alabama” for the senate:

Then in December, Sessions resurfaced as Trump’s personal Elf on a Shelf, just in time for the White House tree trimming:

McKinnon’s last turn as Sessions came back in April. The buzzed-about cold open featured a Meet the Parents reunion between Robert De Niro (as Mueller) and Ben Stiller (as onetime Trump attorney Michael Cohen):

In addition to Sessions, McKinnon portrays Mueller (whenever De Niro isn’t available), Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, advisor Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Senator Lindsey Graham.

Will you miss McKinnon’s interpretation of Sessions? And which of the above appearances was your fave? Chime in below.