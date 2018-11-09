James Corden Holds Moment of Silence for Victims of Thousand Oaks Shooting

James Corden on Thursday paid his respects to the victims of the mass shooting that took place late Wednesday night inside a Thousand Oaks, Calif. country music bar.

The Late Late Show host began by addressing the horrific news head on, explaining that it hasn’t gotten any easier to discuss these heinous acts of violence on-air. “I sat in my room this morning, once again struggling to find words to express the sadness, the anger and the heartbreak I felt while watching the news,” he said. “And what can we say that hasn’t been said? How do we continue to beg the leaders of this country to change this culture when they clearly won’t? When votes and financing and tradition seem to matter more than people’s lives? How do we stop this from just becoming the norm?”

Corden then mustered up about as much hope as he could that something would change following Tuesday’s midterm elections. “I really hope — and I cling to the hope — that the new members of Congress will step up where their predecessors let us down,” he said.

What followed was a moment of silence, during which pictures of the Borderline victims — Sean Adler, Cody Coffman, Blake Dingman, Jake Dunham, Sgt. Ron Helus, Alaina Housley, Daniel Manrique, Justin Meek, Kristina Morisette, Telemachus Orfanos and Noel Sparks — were shown on screen.

