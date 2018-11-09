Star Trek: Discovery: Michelle Yeoh in Talks to Star in Georgiou Spinoff

Bow down to Emperor Georgiou: Michelle Yeoh is in talks to reprise her Star Trek: Discovery role in a standalone spinoff, according to our sister site Deadline.

If it materializes, the Georgiou spinoff would join the previously announced Jean-Luc Picard spinoff (with Patrick Stewart returning to play the iconic Next Generation captain) and animated comedy Lower Decks in CBS All Access’ ever-expanding Star Trek franchise. Star Trek: Discovery returns for Season 2 on the streamer on Thursday, Jan. 17, with Ethan Peck joining the cast as a young Spock.

Yeoh played the Discovery‘s captain Philippa Georgiou in Season 1 of the CBS All Access drama; she was killed off early on, but returned later that season as ruthless mirror-universe counterpart Emperor Georgiou. She’s set to return for Season 2 as well, with Emperor Georgiou getting involved in Starfleet’s Section 31, a top-secret division first introduced in Deep Space Nine. (She was recruited to join the division in a deleted scene from the Season 1 finale.) The spinoff would reportedly be a continuation of Georgiou’s Section 31 storyline.

Yeoh co-starred in this summer’s big-screen hit Crazy Rich Asians, along with action blockbusters like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Tomorrow Never Dies. Her other TV credits include Marco Polo and Strike Back.