Dynasty Loses Another Series Regular

Just months after Dynasty was rocked by the departure of Nathalie Kelley as (the original) Cristal, another actor is exiting the fraught CW drama. James Mackay, who has portrayed Steven Carrington since the show premiered in Oct. 2017, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he has been let go from the sophomore soap.

“All new #Dynasty tonight, but, yep, sorry to say without yours truly,” Mackay wrote several hours before a new episode was set to air. “While Steven had a choice to leave, unfortunately I didn’t. There’s a lot of decisions involved in making television, and sometimes they just don’t go your way and you have to live with it. So for now, all love and on we go. Hope you all enjoy the show.”

Steven announced at the end of last week’s episode that he was planning to return to Paraguay, where he was doing important charity work — and now it seems his trip has been extended indefinitely. Sammy Jo referred to his M.I.A. husband atop Friday’s episode, explaining, “We FaceTime, but it’s not the same.” Mackay was also noticeably absent from the show’s opening credits.

To be fair, actors surprising fans with big announcements is nothing new for Dynasty. Kelley, whose character was left bleeding out in a burning house at the end of Season 1, dropped her own bombshell during an interview in June. The fact that she told the reporter, “I’ve got my life back!” spoke volumes about the show’s behind-the-scenes complications, which are apparently continuing.

TVLine has reached out to The CW for comment. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on Mackay’s unexpected departure? Drop ’em in a comment below.