Veronica Mars: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins Good Place Co-Star Kristen Bell in Cast of Hulu Limited Series Revival

Neptune, California is looking more and more like The Good Place: Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars revival has added Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who co-stars with Kristen Bell on the NBC comedy — to its cast.

Howell-Baptiste will recur in the eight-episode revival as Nicole, the owner of a Neptune nightclub popular with spring breakers, according to our sister site Deadline. When the spring breakers start turning up dead, though, Veronica suspects that the killer is using the club as a source of fresh victims.

Hulu announced in September that a Veronica Mars revival is in the works, with Bell returning to star as the titular sleuth. (The original series ran on UPN and The CW from 2004 to 2007, then spawned a 2014 reunion movie funded by fans on Kickstarter.) Original cast members Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring and Ryan Hansen are also slated to reprise their roles, with creator Rob Thomas penning the first episode. The revival is set to debut on the streamer next year.

Howell-Baptiste joined the cast of NBC’s The Good Place for the current third season as neuroscience professor Simone; Bell stars there as well, as the ethically challenged Eleanor. Howell-Baptiste has also had roles on BBC America’s Killing Eve, HBO’s Barry, and ABC’s Downward Dog.