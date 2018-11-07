Splitting Up Together, Kids Are Alright Get Full-Season Orders at ABC

Here’s some alright news: ABC’s Tuesday comedy block isn’t splitting up anytime soon. The Alphabet Network has given full-season orders to freshman sitcom The Kids Are Alright, as well as sophomore series Splitting Up Together, TVLine has learned. We hear that nine additional episodes of Kids have been ordered, along with five more episodes of Splitting.

Inspired by executive producer Tim Doyle’s childhood, The Kids Are Alright follows a large Irish Catholic family navigating the trials and tribulations of life in 1970s Los Angeles. The show stars Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) and Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight), as well as Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Jack Gore, Andy Walken and Santino Barnard.

Meanwhile, Splitting Up Together stars Jenna Fischer (The Office) and Oliver Hudson (Scream Queens) as newly divorced parents attempting to cohabitate for the good of their three children. Additional cast members include Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby and Sander Thomas. The show is executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek (Suburgatory), Jeff Kleeman (Little Big Shots) and Dean Holland (Parks and Recreation).

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both series’ full-season extensions. These two join previously announced full-season orders for freshman comedy Single Parents, Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie, tearjerker A Million Little Things and Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19.

Your thoughts on these two new pickups? Drop ’em in a comment below.