Veronica Mars Taps Dawnn Lewis as Neptune's New Chief of Police

Veronica Mars boss Rob Thomas has tapped a member of his iZombie family to lay down the law in Neptune. TVLine has learned exclusively that Dawnn Lewis — who recurred on iZombie last season as Mama Leone — has joined Hulu’s eight-episode revival in the pivotal recurring role of Marcia Langdon, the new police chief (since Neptune has incorporated).

Lewis is arguably best known for her five-season stint as Jaleesa Vinson–Taylor on NBC’s A Different World. Additional TV credits include Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, One Tree Hill and Major Crimes.

Marcia Langdon was featured in Mr. Kiss and Tell, the second Veronica Mars book penned by Thomas and released in 2015. It’s one of several similarities between the Veronica Mars novels and the revival. “Like The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, the miniseries will be set against a Spring Break backdrop,” Thomas previously revealed of the first Veronica Mars book. However, the EP insisted that The Thousand Dollar Tan Line” is not the story we’re telling.”

Thomas went on to tease that the quasi-fourth season will take the franchise back to its “hardcore So-Cal noir” roots, adding, “[There will be] one big case [with] eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

In addition to Kristen Bell, the revival’s cast includes returning vets Enrico Colantoni (Keith) Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil), Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas). Production is currently underway in Los Angeles.