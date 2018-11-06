Alec Baldwin Show Pulled Off Schedule, Will Move to Saturdays in December

Alec Baldwin is off the air (for now): ABC has pulled The Alec Baldwin Show from its Sunday time slot, TVLine has learned, with the freshman talk show moving to Saturdays in December.

Repeats of Shark Tank will air in Alec Baldwin‘s previous Sundays-at-10 slot, beginning Sunday, Nov. 18. (They’ll be preempted by The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Dec. 2, and by The Sound of Music on Sunday, Dec. 16.) Baldwin’s talk show will resume airing in a new time slot — Saturdays at 10/9c — beginning Dec. 8.

The Alec Baldwin Show — in which the Emmy-winning actor has long-form chats with guests like Robert De Niro and Kim Kardashian West — premiered last month to barely 2 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, and has seen its total audience decline for three straight weeks. It’s even underperforming year-ago time slot holder Ten Days in the Valley, which averaged 2.7 mil and a 0.4 before it, too, got banished to Saturdays.

On a perhaps related note: Baldwin was also arrested last week and charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly punching a man in a dispute over a parking spot in New York City. The actor later denied the charges on Twitter.

