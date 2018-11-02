Alec Baldwin Arrested, Accused of Punching Man in Parking Spot Dispute

Alec Baldwin has been arrested following a dispute over a parking spot near his New York City home.

Baldwin allegedly punched a man during the dispute on Friday and was arrested for misdemeanor assault, a New York Police Department official confirms to our sister site Variety. The incident took place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, on East 10th Street near University Place.

Baldwin is a three-time Emmy winner for his work on NBC’s 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, and currently hosts two shows on ABC: the game show revival Match Game, and the talk show The Alec Baldwin Show, which debuted earlier this month. When reached by TVLine, an ABC rep confirmed that this Sunday’s episode of The Alec Baldwin Show, featuring guests Mike Myers and Cecile Richards, will still air as scheduled at 10/9c.

SNL airs a new episode this Saturday night, too, with host Jonah Hill; NBC had no comment on whether Baldwin is slated to reprise his role as President Donald Trump in that episode, and whether that might change in light of Friday’s arrest.