Broad City Duo Celebrates Election Day (By Learning Russian?) in Mini Episode

Given Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler’s favorite hazy pastime, it’s understandable that the ladies of Broad City might forget a few things from time to time. But Election Day?!

Comedy Central on Tuesday released a special episode of Hack into Broad City, which finds Abbi and Ilana enjoying a little Skype chat from their respective apartments. But the midterm elections couldn’t be further from their minds, as they spend most of their time brushing up on their Russian.

“If I’m going to successfully infiltrate Russia, I’m going to have to speak the language to seduce a cultural influencer — plus, you know how dictators love their p**s play,” Ilana says after nailing a particularly tricky line about urination. (What else?)

Abbi and Ilana eventually come to their senses and realize that they have more pressing matters to attend to on Election Day, but it would have been OK with us if it took them even longer to arrive at that conclusion. Seriously, with the show’s final season premiering so soon — the end begins on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10/9c — we’ll take all the Broad City we can get.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Abbi and Ilana (not) do their civic duty, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.