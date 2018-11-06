Breaking Bad Movie in the Works From Creator Vince Gilligan

Break out the blue meth: Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is working on a two-hour movie extension of the Emmy-winning drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details are frustratingly scarce at this point: We don’t know whether the Breaking Bad movie will be released theatrically, or air on AMC, as the series did from 2008 to 2013. We don’t know if it’s a continuation of the original series, or a prequel, or a spinoff. And we don’t know if original stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris and others will return to reprise their roles.

We do know that Gilligan will pen the script and executive-produce the film, and possibly direct it as well. The movie “will be set in the existing Breaking Bad franchise,” according to sources. The plot involves “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom” (does that sound like Jesse Pinkman to anyone?), and production is set to begin in (where else?) New Mexico next month.

Breaking Bad starred Cranston as chemistry teacher Walter White, who turned to manufacturing meth after being diagnosed with cancer. It was a critical darling and cult hit, winning a pair of Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, along with 14 other Emmy wins. The cast of Breaking Bad reunited at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate the show’s tenth anniversary.

The Breaking Bad universe, of course, already lives on in AMC’s prequel series Better Call Saul, which just wrapped up its fourth season last month and is already renewed for a fifth, which will air next year. Gilligan serves as a co-creator and executive producer on that series as well.