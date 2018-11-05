Watchmen: James Wolk Joins Cast of HBO Adaptation From Damon Lindelof

James Wolk is shifting from fairy tales to comic books: The Tell Me a Story star has joined the cast of Damon Lindelof’s upcoming Watchmen adaptation for HBO, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Wolk will reportedly take on “a major recurring role” in the new take on Alan Moore’s cult classic comic book, playing a junior senator from Oklahoma. He joins an all-star cast that already includes Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, Sleepy Hollow alum Tom Mison, Emmy winner Regina King, Don Johnson and many, many more.

HBO handed Lindelof’s long-gestating adaptation a series order in August, with a premiere slated for 2019. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, the new series “embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own,” per the network. Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) will oversee writing duties and serve as an executive producer.

Wolk currently stars in CBS All Access’ fairy-tale drama Tell Me a Story, which debuted last week on the streaming service. He also appeared alongside Billy Bob Thornton in Season 2 of Amazon’s legal drama Goliath. His previous TV credits include Zoo, Mad Men, The Crazy Ones and Political Animals.