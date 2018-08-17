Watchmen: HBO Orders Damon Lindelof Adaptation to Series; 2019 Debut Eyed

Watchmen is officially a go at HBO. The cabler has placed a series order for the long-gestating TV adaptation of the DC Comics property, from Lost and Leftovers EP Damon Lindelof. An HBO rep declined to divulge how many episodes Season 1 will consist of. The series will debut in 2019.

Lindelof’s Watchmen is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. Per HBO, the new series “embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The insane cast is a veritable who’s who of acting vets and genre faves. The ensemble includes Regina King

Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith and Adelynn Spoon.

Lindelof will oversee writing duties and serve as an EP alongside Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti.

The series order caps a relatively long and somewhat bumpy journey for (small-screen) Watchmen. Zack Snyder, who directed the 2009 Watchmen movie, was originally attached to the TV adaptation. He eventually dropped out and, last year, Lindelof — fresh off The Leftovers‘ acclaimed three-season run on HBO — stepped in.

“It would literally be the worst feeling in the world to screw it up,” Lindelof previously told TVLine of tackling Watchmen. “I take it very seriously. There’s a lot of responsibility.”