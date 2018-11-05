Ratings: Sunday Night Football Eyes Season High, NCIS: LA Ties Low

NBC Sunday Night Football‘s Patriots/Packers match-up averaged 21 million total viewers and a 6.7 demo rating in fast nationals, edging out the prelim numbers for the Packers/Bears opener (19.7 mil/6.6) to mark season highs.

So yeah, a few people saw that ad.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.22 mil/0.4) and Charmed (950K/0.3) were steady in the demo while both dipping in audience for a third straight week.

CBS | God Friended Me (7.6 mil/0.8) ticked up, while NCIS: LA (7 mil/0.7) dipped on both counts to to match series lows. Madam Secretary (5.3 mil/0.6) hit a new audience low while steady in the demo.

ABC | The Mickey’s 90th special (4.6 mil/1.0) improved on last week’s Shark Tank/DWTS: Juniors combo (3.7 mil/0.7), yet The Alec Baldwin Show (1.5 mil/0.3) stayed flat.

FOX | The Simpsons (5.1 mil/1.9) enjoyed a football spike, while Bob’s Burgers (3.1 mil/1.3), Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.1) and Rel (1.6 mil/0.6) were all steady.

