NBC Airs Racist Trump Ad Nixed by CNN; Will & Grace Star 'Ashamed'

Less than a week after ABC aired a misleading, pro-GOP political ad during The Conners, NBC ran a Trump-approved commercial about immigration during Sunday Night Football that has drawn much criticism for its racist message.

The 30-second spot focused on Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was convicted and sentenced to death in 2014 for murdering two sheriff’s deputies in Sacramento, Calif. The ad drew a comparison between Bracamontes and the thousands of migrants who are currently fleeing Central America and making their way to the United States-Mexico border (aka the “caravan”).

“Dangerous illegal criminals like cop killer Luis Bracamontes don’t care about our laws,” the ad said, even though there is no known connection between Bracamontes and the migrant caravan.

In a tweet on Saturday, CNN’s communications team revealed that the network had refused to run the ad due to its bigoted message.

“CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist,” the tweet read. “When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts.”

Will & Grace star Debra Messing criticized NBC for airing the ad, sharing in a tweet to fans that she is “ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad. It is the antithesis of everything I personally believe in, and what, I believe, our show is all about.”

The ad, which cost $670,000 to air during Sunday Night Football, is a slightly edited version of a video that Trump himself tweeted on Oct. 31, which had a more explicit anti-Democrat sentiment. The ad that ran on NBC did not make any claims about Democrats letting Bracamontes into the United States.

NBC has not responded to TVLine’s request for comment.