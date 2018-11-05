Deadwood Movie Reveals Returning Cast List as Production Gets Underway

HBO has super-double-officially pulled the trigger on its lonnnng-awaited Deadwood reunion movie, and with that comes the reveal of the full returning cast list.

As production gets underway in Los Angeles, HBO has announced that Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker and Paula Malcomson will reprise their respective roles as Al Swearengen, Seth Bullock, Alma Ellsworth and Trixie, while John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie and Brad Dourif will be back as Sol Star, Martha Bullock, Charlie Utter and Doc Cochran.

Additionally, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney and W. Earl Brown are set to again portray “Calamity” Jane Canary, E.B. Farnum, Joanie Stubbs, George Hearst and Dan Dority.

As for the late Powers Boothe, who played Cy Tolliver, it was previously reported that “his absence is not ignored.”

The only new cast member announced thus far is Jade Pettyjohn, as Caroline.

In the feature-length Deadwood movie — written by series creator David Milch, and directed by Daniel Minahan — “the indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”