Deadwood Star Talks 'Gut-Wrenching' Revival Movie, Time Jump and the Handling of [Spoiler]'s Absence

W. Earl Brown (far right) with Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant (Courtesy of HBO)

“The Maestro has topped himself,” Deadwood vet W. Earl Brown says of series creator David Milch’s final script for the long-awaited, recently greenlit HBO revival movie.

Over the course of the two-hour script, “my emotions ricocheted in every [f–king] direction,” Brown — who plays Dan Dority, Al Swearengen’s right-hand man — said across a series of tweets on Wednesday. “Exhilaration to melancholy; hoots of joy to screams of despair.”

“Milch’s words are like a scrumptious meal,” he continued, “the complexity of its flavors is something to savor.”

Brown said that Milch’s final draft is akin to a previous version he read a year-and-a-half ago, but “the complexities of the relationships, the emotional peaks and depths, are all sharpened to a razor fine edge.

“It’s gut wrenching,” he added.

Fielding a few questions from fans who follow his Twitter feed, Brown said that the movie is set 10 years after the events of Season 3, which wrapped in 2006. Production is set to start on Oct. 5, with an eye on a spring 2019 premiere.

As for the absence of series vet Powers Boothe, who played saloon owner/Swearengen rival Cy Tolliver and passed away in May 2017, “I can’t tell you” how it is handled, Brown said. “But I will say, his absence is not ignored.” He then noted, “There is no recasting of any roles” for the long-gestating reunion project.