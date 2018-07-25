Deadwood Movie Officially Ordered at HBO, Production Begins This Fall

HBO’s Deadwood reunion movie is at long last a go. HBO president Casey Bloys announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour that the long-gestatating project will, as TVLine first reported last year, begin shooting this fall. “We are greenlit on the Deadwood movie,” he said. “We’re looking at an October start date. It has been a logistics nightmare getting all the cast members’ schedule lined up, but we are there.”

Bloys also confirmed that Daniel Minahan — who directed a handful of Deadwood episodes during the show’s original run — will helm the two-hour movie.

It was last summer that Bloys confirmed to TVLine that the project was picking up steam. “The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own [for Deadwood fans and non-fans],” he said. “[Series creator] David [Milch] totally delivered on that. I think it’s a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we’re inclined to do it.”

Paula Malcomson, who played “Trixie the Whore” opposite Ian McShane’s F-bomb spewing Al Swearengen on the beloved series, recently told TVLine that the two-hour continuation is “a big Valentine” to the pair. She also expressed confidence that despite a long and rocky development period, “I really think it will happen [this time]. And I would never say that. I’m usually the most cynical about these things.”