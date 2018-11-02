New Girl's Lamorne Morris Is Woke, Lands Starring Role in Hulu Comedy Based on Cartoonist Keith Knight

Another New Girl alum is circling a new sitcom gig: Lamorne Morris is nearing a deal to star in Woke, a prospective Hulu comedy series based on the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight.

Written by Keith and Barbershop scribe Marshall Todd, Woke — which will feature a mix of live-action and animation — centers on Keef, an African-American cartoonist (played by Morris) who’s on the cusp of mainstream success when his mild comics take on a decidedly provocative tone after a run-in with the cops. Now in an irreversible state of “woke”, the cartoonist struggles to navigate his day-to-day existence, without setting flame to everything he’s built.

A Hulu rep declined to comment by TVLine has learned that the streamer has ordered a pilot.

Morris starred as Jess’ cat-loving loftmate Winston on the Fox comedy New Girl, which wrapped up its seven-season run in May. His other TV credits include The Middle and Drunk History. He’ll next co-star with Bradley Whitford and Steve Zahn in National Geographic’s ’90s tech-world miniseries Valley of the Boom, debuting in January.

Earlier this week, Morris’ former New Girl co-star, Hannah Simone, inked a deal with ABC to star in and write a comedy pilot inspired by her life.