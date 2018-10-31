New Girl's Hannah Simone Eyes Semi-Autobiographical ABC Sitcom

If ABC has its way, art is about to imitate Hannah Simone‘s life. The Alphabet net is developing a single-camera sitcom inspired by — and starring — the New Girl alum.

Per Deadline, Simone would also co-write and exec-produce the potential series, which will be loosely based on Hannah’s nontraditional Indian family and center on a broke, single and nearly thirtysomething lead (played by Simone) as she and her father form a new bond when he announces that he and her mother are separating. Former New Girl scribes Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson are also on board as EPs.

ABC has thus far ordered a pilot script, penned by Simone, Fusfeld and Cuthbertson.

The gig brings Simone back into the ABC fold following her starring role in last season’s ill-fated Greatest American Hero reboot, which failed to snag a series order last spring. She also is set to guest-star in an episode of ABC’s rookie sitcom Single Parents (airing, coincidentally, tonight).