Divorce Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Divorce won’t be final anytime soon: HBO has renewed the bittersweet comedy for a third season, TVLine has learned.

Season 3 will consist of six episodes, HBO says, with production beginning early next year. Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City) will take over as showrunner and executive producer.

Divorce stars Parker as Frances, who’s locked in a contentious divorce battle with her husband Robert, played by Thomas Haden Church. SNL veteran Molly Shannon co-stars as Frances’ loopy pal Diane, with Tracy Letts playing her husband Nick. Ugly Betty alum Becki Newton joined the cast in Season 2 as Jackie, a new love interest for a post-divorce Robert; HBO confirms that Newton will be a series regular in Season 3.

Debuting in October 2016, Divorce was renewed for a second season the following month. The eight-episode sophomore season wrapped up in March; in the finale, Frances was left reeling after Robert announced he and Jackie are engaged.

Divorce joins fellow HBO comedies Ballers and Insecure, which secured their own renewals in September. Want to see what other cable shows have been renewed or cancelled? Take a look at TVLine’s handy-dandy Cable TV Renewal Scorecard.

