Alone Together Cancelled at Freeform

Well, at least they have each other (as friends): Freeform has cancelled the decidedly unromantic millennial comedy Alone Together after two seasons, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Alone Together starred Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Benji Aflalo as a pair of platonic best friends leaning on each other as they work towards something resembling adulthood in modern-day Los Angeles. But as much as they might like each other, they do not love each other… at least not in that way. Povitsky explained to TVLine that the characters’ relationship is meant to challenge our culture’s “weird, inherent sexism. So many people think a man would only hang out with a woman to have sex with her. Our show says that’s not true.”

Povitsky and Aflalo served as co-creators, along with Eben Russell (Last Man Standing), and the show had an impressive list of A-list executive producers, including the Lonely Island trio of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

Debuting in January with a 10-episode freshman season, Alone Together returned for a second season in August. The Aug. 29 Season 2 finale will now serve as the series finale. The cancellation caps Alone Together‘s run at a total of 20 episodes. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.