Grey's Anatomy Video: Meredith/Link Romance Inching Closer to Reality?

The mystery surrounding Meredith’s would-be Season 15 suitor heats up in tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy (8/7c, ABC) when Jo throws Link’s hat in the ring — setting up yet another awkward encounter between Mer and the “ortho god.”

As revealed in this exclusive scene from the death-themed installment titled “Flowers Grow Out of My Grave,” Link makes another run at asking Meredith out on a date. “When are you going to let me take you to dinner?” he sheepishly asks before informing her that “Jo seems to think there’s something here… “

His advances are quickly rebuffed when Mer informs him that she’s otherwise engaged with a bevy of potential suitors, courtesy of her self-appointed, in-house matchmaker Cece. And said list does not include his name. (As showrunner Krista Vernoff previously confirmed to TVLine, “The question this season is not ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again,’ but ‘With whom will she find love?'”)

At least Mer stops short of completely ruling out the possibility of a dalliance with the Grey Sloan rookie, suggesting in the above clip that she could see herself, ahem, connecting with him “in an emergency.”

Press PLAY above to watch Mer and Link figuratively dance around the idea of a hookup, and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Do you agree with Jo — do you sense a spark between Mer and Link?