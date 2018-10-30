Veronica Mars: Ryan Hansen Back as Dick Casablancas for Hulu Revival

Dick’s playing it again! Sources confirm to TVLine that Ryan Hansen has formally signed on to reprise his role as eternal frat boy Dick Casablancas in Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars limited-series revival. The actor will appear on a recurring basis.

As we reported last month, the the eight-episode continuation finds Kristen Bell’s titular sleuth tracking a serial killer terrorizing Neptune during Spring Break. Franchise overlord Rob Thomas previously revealed that the quasi-fourth season will differ in tone from the 2014 fan-funded feature film.

“The movie was nostalgic — the Hulu limited series isn’t going to be,” Thomas said, adding that the limited series will take Veronica Mars back to its “hardcore So-Cal noir [roots]. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.” Thomas also confirmed that the premiere will pick up “five years” after the events of the movie.

Hansen — who played Dick CW Seed web series Play It Again, Dick, which ran for one eight-episode season in 2015 — is the seventh Mars vet to formally commit to the revival, joining Bell, Enrico Colantoni (Keith) Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas).

Hansen is currently starring in the YouTube satire Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. Season 2 premieres in 2019.