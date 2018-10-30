Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6: Does First NBC Teaser Reveal Holt's Fate?

The first NBC promo for Brooklyn Nine-Nine keeps it “noice” and “toit” at a lean 15 seconds — but it still manages to squeeze in the outcome of Season 5’s big cliffhanger regarding Captain Holt and his candidacy for the police commissioner post… or so it seems.

The new Season 6 footage (glimpsed at the 0:05 mark) appears to pick up moments after Captain Holt was about to announce whether or not he received his big promotion. Jake dances around Holt in celebration, but the look on the captain’s face, coupled with the rest of the squad’s reaction, indicates that Holt may have been passed over for the gig.

At the time Brooklyn Nine-Nine wrapped its Fox run, series co-creator Dan Goor revealed to TVLine that the writers were still undecided about Holt’s potential job change. “The truth of the matter is, it’s nice to give yourself time as writers and producers to figure out if the idea you have is the right idea for next season,” he said. Then in July, star Andy Samberg remained tight-lipped when pressed by TVLine’s Michael Ausiello during a cast Q&A at San Diego Comic-Con (watch below).

As previously reported, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be down a series regular when it makes its NBC debut: Chelsea Peretti, who plays Holt’s longtime administrative assistant Gina Linetti, will exit the sitcom sometime during Season 6.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is expected to premiere in early 2019. Hit PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions!