Heathers Episodes Pulled in Wake of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Season Finale to Air as Planned

Paramount Network opted not to air two episodes of its Heathers reboot on Sunday night, in light of this weekend’s deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The two episodes, per The Hollywood Reporter, included a storyline that featured the students undergoing active shooter training at their high school. Those episodes are still available to stream, though, on Paramount Network’s website and app and to watch on demand. Monday’s Season 1 finale — which only serves as the finale because the tenth episode was considered “too controversial” and was scrapped — will still air as scheduled at 10/9c.

The Heathers TV reboot’s path to the small screen has been tortured, to say the least. After earning a series order from TV Land nearly two years ago, the series moved to Paramount Network and was set to premiere this March. But the premiere was delayed in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, and the series was scrapped entirely in June, only to be resurrected (in truncated form) earlier this month. It finally premiered last week, with the entire first season airing over five nights.

Do you agree with Paramount Network’s decision to pull the Heathers episodes? Sound off on the decision in the comments.