Scrapped Heathers Reboot to Air Over Five Nights on Paramount Network

The ill-fated Heathers reboot will finally see the light of day. Paramount Network on Thursday announced that a truncated version of the teen drama will air over five nights, beginning Thursday, Oct. 25, Variety reports.

Despite shooting 10 episodes, Paramount Network will only air nine episodes, with the 10th considered “too controversial” for U.S. audiences. The series will air for two hours each night through Monday, Oct. 29, with the finale being immediately followed by a Heathers-themed episode of Lip Sync Battle featuring series stars Melanie Field and Brendan Scannell.

“I am beyond excited that American audiences will finally get to see Heathers,” showrunner Jason Micallef said in a statement. “Obviously, I wish fans could see the 10th episode but the producers and I felt strongly about not changing anything in it, and so, it’s been considered too controversial for U.S. audiences. Still, every day at this job is a delightful dream so it’s hard to complain. Plus, what matters most is fans will now get to see the satire we all love so much.”

In advance of its linear debut on Oct. 25, Heathers‘ first (and only?) season will be available to stream on Paramount Network’s website beginning Monday, Oct. 22.

The oft-delayed Heathers reboot was originally developed for TV Land, and was ordered to series back in January 2017. It was then moved to sister network Paramount, where it was set to debut back in March, but was delayed in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. The premiere was later rescheduled for mid-July, but the series was then scrapped entirely (or so we thought) back in June, at which point Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox said that the network “didn’t feel right” about the reboot’s satirical depiction of violence inside a high school. Apparently there’s been a change of heart.

TVLine gave Heathers an “A-” review back in February, based on advance press screeners. Watch a new promo below: