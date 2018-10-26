Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cast Talks New Suitor Nicholas Scratch: 'People Should Worry About Harvey'

Choosing between the magical realm and the mortal world isn’t the only crucial decision facing the titular teenage witch in the first season of Netflix’s now-streaming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In keeping with the spirit of Halloween, she also has her pick of man candy.

Specifically, Sabrina has two options: Harvey Kinkle (played by Ross Lynch), the boy next door with a heart of gold and a brain of stone, or Nicholas Scratch (played by Gavin Leatherwood), the brooding young warlock she meets at the Academy of Unseen Arts. In addition to being easy on the eyes, both guys prove their loyalty to Sabrina countless times over the course of the show’s first season, even when supporting her doesn’t serve their best interest.

Star Kiernan Shipka admits she’s partial to Harvey because of their “dreamy” relationship. “It’s such an important balance for the show to have,” she tells TVLine. “I love where it begins, and I love how it grows, even if it isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Stuff happens. I love Harvey and Sabrina. They’re just two young teenagers and there’s such a pure quality to their relationship that’s just so lovely.”

That said, she also acknowledges that “the boys are very representative of Sabrina’s duality in a lot of ways. It’s actually quite symbolic, and throughout the show you see how she handles that. But people should worry about Harvey, I think. There are some hard times for Harvey. A handsome young warlock doesn’t show up in Sabrina’s life and not shake things up a little bit.”

And while Shipka believes that Sabrina’s Aunt Zelda is “pushing hard” for her to date Nicholas, Zelda’s portrayer Miranda Otto offers another perspective: “I think Zelda is enamored with Nicholas. I think she wishes she was his age!”

Time to weigh in: Where do you stand on this delicate issue? Drop a comment with your suitor of choice below.