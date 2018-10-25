TV's Highest-Paid Actresses: Who Tops the List? Who's New? Who Fell Off?

The latest list of TV’s highest-paid actresses is out… and one actress is just about lapping the field.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara tops the annual list compiled by Forbes magazine for the seventh year in a row, pulling in a whopping $42.5 million over the past year — nearly double the next highest-paid actress. Vergara’s riches come not only from her salary on the long-running ABC comedy, but also from a slew of endorsements such as SharkNinja Coffee and Rooms to Go furniture.

Vergara’s closest competitor is Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, who earned $24.5 million this year, largely from playing Penny on the hit CBS sitcom, currently airing its 12th and final season. Cuoco’s co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch (both earning $12 million) are the only two newcomers to the Forbes list, thanks to a hefty pay raise the pair secured last year. (Homeland star Claire Danes returned to the list for the first time since 2014.)

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo ranks third on the list, just behind Cuoco with $23.5 million, followed by Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay ($13 million) and Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen ($12.5 million).

Three actresses failed to make this year’s list after ranking in the top ten last year: Priyanka Chopra, whose ABC drama Quantico was cancelled in May; Robin Wright, whose Netflix drama House of Cards is about to unveil its final season next month; and Mindy Kaling, whose Mindy Project wrapped up a six-season run last year on Hulu.

Here’s the full list from Forbes, compiled from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018:

1. Sofia Vergara, Modern Family — $42.5 million

2. Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory — $24.5 million

3. Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy — $23.5 million

4. Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU — $13 million

5. Julie Bowen, Modern Family — $12.5 million

6. (tie) Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory — $12 million

6. (tie) Melissa Rauch, The Big Bang Theory — $12 million

8. Kerry Washington, Scandal — $11 million

9. Claire Danes, Homeland — $9 million

10. Pauley Perrette, NCIS — $8.5 million