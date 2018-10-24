This Is Us' Chris Sullivan Talks Toby's Crisis, Teases Flash-Forward Answers

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us.

Congratulations, This Is Us‘ Toby! You’re going to be a dad!

The news Mr. and Mrs. Damon had been waiting to hear hit at a bittersweet moment in Thursday’s episode: Though Toby was overjoyed to learn that he and Kate were expecting again, his choice to stop taking antidepressants led him to spiral into a depressive state.

It was a tough day for Toby, but a welcome challenge for the actor who plays him.

Series star Chris Sullivan tells TVLine that he saw the Toby-centric hour — much like the forthcoming Miguel and Beth episodes — as a vote of confidence in his character’s importance in the story. “It was one of those moments where you know that the audience relates to the storyline but it’s nice to know that the creative team is equally invested in their stories,” he says. “The more we learn about them, the more we’re able to attach in a deeper way to the rest of the storylines and get a bigger-picture connection to the entire Pearson story.”

The fraught moment where Toby found out that Kate was pregnant started with a joyful hug and ended with Toby sobbing into his wife’s shoulder as he repeated “I’m sorry” — a heavy scene that worked, Sullivan says, thanks to his ease with co-star Chrissy Metz.

“Chrissy and I have enough presence with each other and trust in each other to just show up and let these moments unfold and see what they become as we’re making them,” he says.

The prospective parents will have plenty more to play in the coming weeks, he adds.

“Along with any great joy comes a good deal of anxiety and nervousness,” Sullivan says, chuckling. “We’ll see how they handle the full scope of [parenthood].”

Also in the near future, according to the actor: More answers regarding the other two mysteries first introduced in the Season 2 finale.

“I don’t think we’re going to have to wait much longer for Dan [Fogelman, series creator] to let us know what’s going on with that flash-forward situation,” he says.