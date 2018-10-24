The Haunting of Hill House Creator on Potential Renewal: 'There's No Shortage' of Season 2 Storylines

It seems the doors of Hill House might be reopened, after all.

Mike Flanagan, who created and directed Netflix’s horror-drama The Haunting of Hill House, recently weighed in on the potential for a second season. And while the Crain family’s story might be over, Flanagan said there’s “any number of things we could do” in a possible Season 2, provided Netflix renews the show.

“I don’t want to speculate too much about Season 2 until Netflix and Paramount and [production company] Amblin let us know if they want one,” Flanagan told EW.com. “What I will say, though, is that as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done. I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology, as well.”

In the Season 1 finale — avert your eyes if you haven’t watched! — the ghostly form of Nell came back to save each of her siblings from death-by-Hill-House, while Crain patriarch Hugh died and was reunited with adult Nell and wife Olivia. In an episode-ending montage, the remaining Crains were all revealed to be in a good place after the events that went down at their childhood home.

“To me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it,” Flanagan continued. “We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family.”

But Flanagan went on to say that there are plenty of possibilities for a Season 2 storyline, even though the Crains won’t be involved in the plot.

“More than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as Steve says, and there’s no shortage of either,” he offered. “So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

