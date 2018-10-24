It’s almost Halloween, so of course you’re about to re-watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time… but Billy Eichner and Tiffany Haddish want to put a more inclusive spin on the holiday classic.

In the latest episode of Eichner’s Billy on the Street — which you can watch above — he and the Girls Trip breakout star hit the streets of New York City to find a third witch to join them in a diverse remake of Hocus Pocus, aka Woke-us Pocus. He’s a gay guy, and she’s a black woman, so they’re already two-thirds of the way there, and since NYC is one of the most diverse places on Earth, they quickly find a Chinese lesbian (“Crazy Witch Asians!” Billy shouts), a Brazilian woman who’s very proud of her daughter’s nonprofit work and a Colombian guy who’d be happy to bring some “flavor” to the remake. (Straight white guys are rejected immediately, though.)

After airing for five seasons on Fuse/truTV, Billy on the Street shifted to an online-only format this year, debuting last month with an episode featuring Oscar winner Emma Stone. Guests still to come this season include Lin-Manuel Miranda and SNL‘s Kate McKinnon.

Press PLAY above to see Eichner and Haddish’s “witch hunt” — and an Elena cameo! — and then hit the comments and tell us: Who would you cast as Woke-Us Pocus‘ third sister?