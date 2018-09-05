Billy on the Street Is Returning... for Online-Only Season 6?

Pedestrians beware: Billy Eichner — and, if we’re lucky, Elena — will soon be back on the Street.

Billy on the Street, which ended its five-season TV run back in January 2017, is returning as an online-exclusive series, Deadline reports. Eichner first teased the revival in a not-so-cryptic tweet on Tuesday:

New episodes of Billy on the Street will be made available via Funny or Die’s website as well as Eichner’s various social media accounts. The new season will consist of eight short-form episodes, and feature guests Emma Stone, Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kate McKinnon, among others.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Billy on the Street first debuted on the cable channel Fuse back in December 2011, where it ran for three seasons. Beginning with Season 4, the show made the leap to truTV, where it remained for two seasons. Last September, Eichner revealed that the series would not return to the Turner-owned network, but assured fans that it wasn’t the end. “Yes, Billy on the Street will be back,” he said. “But we’re shifting gears a bit… exciting things ahead… more will be revealed soon!”

In addition to Billy on the Street, Eichner has starred in Hulu’s Difficult People and had a recurring role in the Netflix comedy Friends From College. In 2017, he joined the American Horror Story universe by way of AHS: Cult. He is set to return for the Ryan Murphy anthology’s eighth installment, Apocalypse, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX.