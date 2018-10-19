The Conners Adds Matthew Broderick as Jackie's New Love Interest

Here’s something for Aunt Jackie to twist and shout about: Matthew Broderick will recur on The Conners, our sister site Deadline reports, playing a potential love interest for Laurie Metcalf’s grieving character. Broderick’s Peter will first appear in the ABC comedy’s Halloween episode, titled “There Won’t Be Blood,” airing Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 8/7c.

Along with his trip to Lanford, Broderick has also been cast in the Netflix dramedy series Daybreak, the story of a 17-year-old high school outcast who goes searching for his missing girlfriend in post-apocalyptic Glendale, Calif. His motley crew of travel companions includes his former bully (now a samurai) and a 12-year-old pyromaniac. Broderick will play Principal Burr, the head honcho at Glendale High. He will also recur in the upcoming season of FX’s Better Things as a counselor.

The Conners premiered earlier this week, revealing that the family’s matriarch died in her sleep of an opioid overdose — a twist Roseanne Barr previously spoiled during a radio interview. In a since-deleted tweet, Barr lashed out at the show’s decision to kill off her character, posting, “I ain’t dead, bitches!” on the night of the premiere. (In other Conners relationship news, Justin Long is also set to recur as a potential love interest for Sara Gilbert’s Darlene.)

