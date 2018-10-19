TVLine Items: Supergirl Sis Cast, Pennyworth Adds Villainess and More

The Olsen family tree is expanding on Supergirl: Azie Tesfai (Jane the Virgin) will recur during Season 4 of the CW series as James’ sister Kelly Olsen, our sister site Deadline reports.

Kelly is described as an intelligent woman with a large heart who joined the military in order to pay for medical school. Having recently been discharged, she is now finishing her training to become a psychiatrist.

Supergirl — which is also adding the iconic character Lex Luthor to its ranks this season — airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

* Epix’s Batman prequel drama Pennyworth has cast UK pop star Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes, a spirited, sadistic and sharp-tongued villain.

* Molly Shannon will return to Will & Grace this season as Valerie Bassett, while Matt Bomer’s guest spot as Will’s suitor McCoy Whitman has been expanded to four episodes, per Deadline.

* Showtime has made Ray Donovan‘s Season 6 premiere available to watch early for its subscribers via SVOD platforms, ahead of its on-air debut on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 9/8c.

* The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday, May 1 at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

* A&E will air Leah Remini’s two-hour special about Jehovah’s Witnesses on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 9 pm, ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Scientology and the Aftermath, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Netflix has canceled the multi-cam comedy All About the Washingtons, starring Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Justine Simmons, after one season, Deadline reports.

* Syfy has released a new teaser trailer for The Magicians Season 4, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 9 pm:

