Lex Luthor Is Headed to Supergirl — Who Should Play the Iconic Big Bad?

This is enough to make Kara’s hair stand on end: Lex Luthor is bringing his one-man creep show to National City!

The CW announced Thursday that the iconic DC baddie will turn up on Supergirl in Season 4, with casting for the recurring role set to commence in the very near future. (That’s your cue to drop Michael Rosenbaum’s name a suggestion or two in the comments below.)

News of Luthor’s imminent arrival comes on the heels of Elizabeth Tulloch being tapped to play Lois Lane (opposite Tyler Hoechlin‘s returning Superman) in the forthcoming three-part Arrowverse crossover. A CW rep notes, however, that Lex will not be involved in the crossover. Arrowverse Crossover: 'Elseworlds' Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In a joint statement, Supergirl EPs Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said, “We’re beyond excited to introduce… Lex Luthor to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season. We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since it’s inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor.”

Lex’s previous live-action inhabitants have included Scott James Wells, Sherman Howard, John Shea, and the aforementioned Rosenbaum (on the small screen) and Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey and Jesse Eisenberg (on the big screen).

Speaking of Rosenbaum, the Smallville alum recently maintained on his podcast (with guest Stephen Amell) that he “couldn’t” play Lex Luthor on a full-time basis now because he’s older and the intense schedule would prove untenable. (Worth noting: He didn’t rule out playing Lex on a short-term basis.)

Supergirl returned with Season 4 this past weekend with stable ratings, christening its new Sunday perch with 1.53 million viewers and a 0.5 rating (matching its Season 3 average and finale in the demo). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B.”