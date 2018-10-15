Ratings: Supergirl Steady in Sunday Debut, Beats ABC's Alec Baldwin Talker

Supergirl christened The CW’s new stab at Sundays with 1.53 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, matching its Season 3 average and finale (1.8 mil/0.5) in the demo. In total viewers, it matched the superhero series’ fourth smallest audience. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B.”

Leading out of that, the Charmed reboot debuted to 1.54 mil and a 0.5. TVLine readers gave that premiere an average grade of “C-,” with 54% planning to stay tuned.

(Because someone will ask: The MRC-produced Valentine and Easy Money averaged a 0.4 demo rating when they premiered on The CW Sundays a decade ago.)

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (18.3 mil/6.0) is up 6 percent from last week’s fast nats.

CBS | God Friended Me (8 mil/1.1) rose two tenths, while NCIS: LA (7.4 mil/0.9) ticked up one tenth. Madam Secretary (5.6 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo while dipping to its second-smallest audience ever.

ABC | AFV (5.7 mil/0.9) rose to season highs, DWTS: Juniors (4.6 mil/0.7) matched its premiere and Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.7) ticked up. The Alec Baldwin Show premiered to 2.2 mil and a 0.4, on par with ill-fated Ten Days in the Valley’s year-ago numbers (2.6 mil/0.4) as well as Deception‘s final performance in the time slot (2.3 mil/0.4).

FOX | The Simpsons (2.5 mil/1.0), Bob’s Burgers (2.1 mil/0.9) and Family Guy (1.9 mil/0.8) were all down sharply from last week, while Rel (1.4 mil/0.5) continued to slip.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.